Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,929 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.20% of Otter Tail worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,569,000 after acquiring an additional 92,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Otter Tail by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,310,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Otter Tail by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 880,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Otter Tail by 11.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,753,000 after purchasing an additional 47,064 shares in the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Otter Tail Stock Up 2.2 %

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

Otter Tail stock opened at $71.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.50. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $82.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.