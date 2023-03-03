Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 52,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,900,000 after acquiring an additional 410,025 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,589,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,233 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,780,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,740,000 after acquiring an additional 17,746 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,164,000 after acquiring an additional 51,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,782,395 in the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $106.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.08 and its 200 day moving average is $110.54. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.