Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 521,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of Revelstone Capital Acquisition worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $392,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $495,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $5,938,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,349,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after buying an additional 674,998 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:RCAC opened at $10.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Irvine, California.

