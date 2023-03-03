Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 410.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,732,000 after buying an additional 599,700 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $355,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.9% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 52,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.3% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 147,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after buying an additional 18,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,791,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,574,000 after buying an additional 122,767 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on IFF shares. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE IFF opened at $93.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.28. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $135.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -44.88%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Further Reading

