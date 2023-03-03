Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Summit Materials worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 159,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 149,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Summit Materials Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:SUM opened at $30.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $34.40.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $511.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

See Also

