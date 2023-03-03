Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.68 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 205.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CDW by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of CDW by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in CDW by 163.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $201.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $215.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDW. Citigroup raised their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

