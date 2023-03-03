PDT Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,924 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 880.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 278,047 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,665,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 146,967 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 257.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 723,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 521,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mersana Therapeutics

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $29,451.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,162.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 17,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $99,566.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,727.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $29,451.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,162.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,719 shares of company stock worth $164,847. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.49. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

