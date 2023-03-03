Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,787 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,770 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $102.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.87. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $150.79.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Splunk to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.76.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

