PDT Partners LLC Trims Stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,269 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Latham Group were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 33,518 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 1st quarter worth about $373,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 104.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 35.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Latham Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $3.25 on Friday. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.64 million, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

