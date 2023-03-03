First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,856 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,305 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in First Solar by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 601 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in First Solar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,224 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in First Solar by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 15,255 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $198.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of -471.94 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $199.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.