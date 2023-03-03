PDT Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 84.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 59,955 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $609,445,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth $348,567,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,620,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,145 shares during the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $19.08 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.21.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

