Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Matrix Service worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTRX. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matrix Service stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. Matrix Service has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

