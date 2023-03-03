PDT Partners LLC Sells 13,163 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,163 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,906 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kelly Services by 66.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kelly Services by 48.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Noble Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kelly Services to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Kelly Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.40. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is -18.52%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

