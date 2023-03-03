Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,034 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.6% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yum! Brands Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

YUM stock opened at $128.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $133.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.18 and a 200-day moving average of $121.86.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also

