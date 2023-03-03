Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.75 Million Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 248.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 581.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.00.

Insider Activity at Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Stock Down 1.9 %

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RE stock opened at $383.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $357.24 and a 200-day moving average of $317.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $394.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 46.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.68%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Stories

