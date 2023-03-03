25,942 Shares in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX) Acquired by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Separately, Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,651,000 after buying an additional 321,264 shares during the period.

Get Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF alerts:

Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CDX opened at $21.12 on Friday. Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.01.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.