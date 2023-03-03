Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 209,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,025 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth $4,266,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 41.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 988,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 287,300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 334.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 310,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 238,942 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 39.3% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 129,462 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 92.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 63,190 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NXP opened at $14.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $14.98.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.