PDT Partners LLC Sells 37,411 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,411 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 106,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 74,227 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 650,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 59,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

