18,956 Shares in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Quanterix by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,605,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,824 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Quanterix by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after acquiring an additional 464,139 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quanterix by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 801,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after acquiring an additional 425,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Quanterix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 17,659 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Quanterix by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 639,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 44,055 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Price Performance

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $34.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quanterix Profile

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Quanterix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

