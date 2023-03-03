PDT Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,080 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MultiPlan by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 18.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter worth $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 50.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPLN opened at $1.02 on Friday. MultiPlan Co. has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $651.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on MultiPlan from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on MultiPlan from $5.50 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered MultiPlan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

