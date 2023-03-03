PDT Partners LLC Takes $213,000 Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 989,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,036,000 after purchasing an additional 47,572 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 589.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 107,122 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PJT has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Insider Transactions at PJT Partners

PJT Partners Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,396,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $77.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.78. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $83.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.79.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.49%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Further Reading

