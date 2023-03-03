PDT Partners LLC Sells 19,795 Shares of LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,795 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of LL Flooring worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LL. CWM LLC lifted its stake in LL Flooring by 4,788.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 66.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of LL Flooring during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 518.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of LL Flooring during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LL Flooring Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $16.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LL Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
About LL Flooring
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.
