PDT Partners LLC Sells 19,795 Shares of LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,795 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of LL Flooring worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LL. CWM LLC lifted its stake in LL Flooring by 4,788.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 66.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of LL Flooring during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 518.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of LL Flooring during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

LL Flooring Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $16.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LL Flooring ( NYSE:LL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.37). LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $263.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. LL Flooring’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LL Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

About LL Flooring

(Get Rating)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.