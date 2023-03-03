PDT Partners LLC Reduces Position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,351 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Wealth bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $11.56 on Friday. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $568.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.11.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Wayne Pisano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $300,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $127,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

ALT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

About Altimmune

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.