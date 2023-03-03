PDT Partners LLC Has $198,000 Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,742 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,732.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 47,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $506,043.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,652,955.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,732.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,442 shares of company stock valued at $612,966 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNDA stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $358.28 million, a P/E ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 0.72. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $12.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.09.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Further Reading

