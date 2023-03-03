PDT Partners LLC Acquires 7,428 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRDO shares. Cowen lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

CRDO opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.00 and a beta of 2.09.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $51.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 640,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,720,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 543,825 shares in the company, valued at $8,157,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 678,825 shares of company stock worth $9,946,537 in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

