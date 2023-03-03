PDT Partners LLC Buys New Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis during the third quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 19.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 230,600 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 732.3% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 532,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 468,653 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis Stock Performance

CDXS stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $314.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Codexis

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Codexis had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $30.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $172,498.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 783,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,550.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $172,498.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 783,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,550.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $225,183.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,927 shares of company stock worth $829,821 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CDXS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Codexis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

