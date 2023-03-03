Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $16.28 Million Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,841 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.81% of United Natural Foods worth $16,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 40.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after buying an additional 103,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 58.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in United Natural Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in United Natural Foods by 17.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on UNFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

Insider Activity

United Natural Foods Price Performance

In other news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $1,132,322.74. Following the transaction, the president now owns 124,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $1,132,322.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 124,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,681 shares of company stock worth $1,930,613 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNFI opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.03.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

