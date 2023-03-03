ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $3.88, but opened at $4.12. ImmunoGen shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 665,007 shares trading hands.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 210.33% and a negative return on equity of 75.89%. The firm had revenue of $41.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim set a $22.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen Trading Up 10.7 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 332.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 15,020,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549,815 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,624,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,247,000 after buying an additional 5,638,822 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,234,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,878,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,120,000 after buying an additional 3,325,815 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $982.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading

