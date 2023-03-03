PDT Partners LLC Decreases Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,681 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE AMRX opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $604.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.37. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 3,884,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $9,089,964.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,328,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,849,314.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 26.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.