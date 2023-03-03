PDT Partners LLC Buys Shares of 18,719 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.06% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 83.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 38.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FDMT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 32,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $776,889.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,967,067 shares in the company, valued at $46,403,110.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,414. 11.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $18.13 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

