PDT Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its stake in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,310 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in AlloVir were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALVR. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AlloVir by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 165,711 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 62,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 43.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 21,337 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 34,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $174,929.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,163.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AlloVir news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 34,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $174,929.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,163.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikas Sinha sold 5,111 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $25,963.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,031,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,240,853.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,135 shares of company stock valued at $219,126 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALVR opened at $6.05 on Friday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALVR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AlloVir from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

About AlloVir

(Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

