PDT Partners LLC Invests $207,000 in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 50.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after buying an additional 42,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AXS opened at $60.12 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.49.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.25. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 78.22%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

