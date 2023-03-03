Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,046 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 210.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 803,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after acquiring an additional 65,453 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 278,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,641,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,777,000 after acquiring an additional 260,400 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 25.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 216,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 44,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $17.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.74. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

