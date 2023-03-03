PDT Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,366 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.07% of BioAtla worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BioAtla by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 860,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 432,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BioAtla by 45.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 243,931 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BioAtla in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,258,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of BioAtla by 7.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 531,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 36,019 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BCAB shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on BioAtla in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BioAtla from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity

BioAtla Trading Down 4.3 %

In other BioAtla news, Director Sylvia Mcbrinn bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $30,821.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,125 shares in the company, valued at $76,011.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

BCAB stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13. BioAtla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $107.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.27.

BioAtla Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

