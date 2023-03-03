Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $18.72 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 197,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ONEOK worth $18,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,840,640,000 after acquiring an additional 339,036 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.83. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.33.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 99.74%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

