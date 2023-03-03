AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Stock Position Lowered by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lessened its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 330,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 155,450 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,948,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after acquiring an additional 161,837 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in AudioCodes by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,226,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,963,000 after buying an additional 230,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in AudioCodes by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AudioCodes Trading Down 0.4 %

AudioCodes stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $510.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $28.49.

AudioCodes Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 2%. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AUDC. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

AudioCodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd. is engaged in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm involves in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.