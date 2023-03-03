Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 354,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $16,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 114.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 47.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Universal Price Performance

Universal stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. Universal Co. has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $64.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $795.04 million during the quarter.

Universal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Universal’s payout ratio is 82.08%.

Insider Activity at Universal

In other Universal news, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $267,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Profile

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

