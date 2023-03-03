PDT Partners LLC Has $200,000 Holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,059 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $70.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $38.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 9,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $92,534.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 9,702 shares of company stock worth $97,205 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $26.60.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

