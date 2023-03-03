PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 934 Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 188.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 700.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.7% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of MTN opened at $237.18 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.91 and a twelve month high of $273.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $279.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 89.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,332.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTN. Truist Financial raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.43.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

See Also

