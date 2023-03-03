PDT Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 18,301 Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Innoviva by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,823,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,032,000 after acquiring an additional 23,195 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,936,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,091,000 after buying an additional 237,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,267,000 after buying an additional 445,546 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,129,000 after buying an additional 371,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,325,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,567,000 after buying an additional 149,102 shares in the last quarter.

INVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Innoviva from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of INVA stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98. The company has a market cap of $762.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

