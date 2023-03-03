PDT Partners LLC Sells 52,732 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

PDT Partners LLC cut its position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,732 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 214.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 513,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 350,167 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at $20,929,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at $3,594,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 12.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOSS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays downgraded Gossamer Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Gossamer Bio to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.