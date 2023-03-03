Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 256,800 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 831,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 256,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $18,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 12.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 333.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 57,069 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 27,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 452,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

UNVR opened at $35.22 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $29.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

UNVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

