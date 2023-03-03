PDT Partners LLC Takes $143,000 Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 12,434.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,960 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Knowles by 1,698.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,594,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,412 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,640,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,761,000 after buying an additional 950,629 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,295,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Knowles by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,243,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,828,000 after buying an additional 282,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

KN opened at $17.08 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $197.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 56.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

