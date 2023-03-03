PDT Partners LLC Sells 12,357 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,357 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in FTC Solar were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 67.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 873,868 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 156.3% in the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 869,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 530,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 59.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 520,620 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 8.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 267,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 684.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 192,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

In other FTC Solar news, CEO Sean Hunkler sold 89,384 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $202,007.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,809.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sean Hunkler sold 89,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $202,007.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,809.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $188,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,383,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,381,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 126,257 shares of company stock valued at $307,352 and sold 667,829 shares valued at $1,805,610. Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

FTCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of FTC Solar to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FTC Solar to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $2.87 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

