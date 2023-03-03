PDT Partners LLC Trims Holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,353 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Marcus were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus during the third quarter worth about $953,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 24.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Marcus by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bruce J. Olson sold 3,451 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $48,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCS stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $483.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.25, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Marcus Co. has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $19.01.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCS shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Marcus from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marcus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Marcus Corp. engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

