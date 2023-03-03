PDT Partners LLC Decreases Stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,140 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICL. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,750,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482,532 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ICL Group by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,257,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,926 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in ICL Group by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,649,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after acquiring an additional 886,796 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ICL Group by 2,085.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 922,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 880,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ICL Group by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 711,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Stock Performance

Shares of ICL opened at $7.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32. ICL Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 21.56%. Analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their target price on ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

