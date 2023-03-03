PDT Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,175 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Heritage Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

In related news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $249,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $728.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $14.87.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Heritage Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.