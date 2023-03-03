PDT Partners LLC Acquires New Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 1,243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 44,758 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,704,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

In other news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $26,600.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,499.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $30,159.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,160.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $26,600.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,499.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,698 shares of company stock valued at $849,225 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $103.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.49 and its 200 day moving average is $93.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $105.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.91.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $654.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.40 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 0.37%. Research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

