2,920 Shares in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 82.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of WWE stock opened at $83.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $93.63.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 47.41%. The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WWE. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.