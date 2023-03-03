Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,557 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Generation Bio worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 98,270 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 476.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 134,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Stock Performance

GBIO stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. Generation Bio Co. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $241.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Generation Bio Company Profile

GBIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Generation Bio from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Generation Bio from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

